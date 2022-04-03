Curfew was imposed in Rajasthan’s Karauli city where communal violence broke out on Saturday following stone-pelting at a motorcycle rally passing through a Muslim-dominated area, The Indian Express reported.

Police said that some people vandalised shops and vehicles in response to the stone-pelting. The motorcycle rally was being held on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar, the first day of the Hindu new year.

Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria said that the police have detained 36 people, and that the situation was under control.

Thirty-five persons were injured during the violence, out of whom 25 were discharged from hospitals after treatment. Nine people have been admitted to the Karauli district hospital, while one person has been admitted to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

Ghumaria said that the person, who is being treated in Jaipur, suffered head injuries and is in a critical condition, according to The Indian Express. The official added that the injured persons belonged to both communities.

Visuals shared by the newspaper showed fires in two buildings and police personnel patrolling the streets.

Curfew imposed in Rajasthan's Karauli after a bike rally to mark #NavSamvatsar was pelted with stones, leading to arson.



Several bikes and over a dozen shops have been set on fire and 650 additional police personnel are being deployed to maintain law and order.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/4IFmf5FMXk — Hamza Khan (@Hamzwa) April 2, 2022

The police said that mobile internet services have been suspended to control the spread of rumours. About 600 police personnel have been deployed to maintain peace and four Indian Police Service officers have reportedly been sent from Jaipur to Karauli.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the police have been directed to deal with all miscreants sternly. He appealed to people to maintain calm and extend co-operation towards maintaining peace.

करौली में हुई घटना को लेकर डीजी, पुलिस से बात कर स्थिति की विस्तृत जानकारी ली है। पुलिस को हर उपद्रवी से सख्ती से निपटने के निर्देश दिए हैं। मैं आमजन से अपील करता हूं कि शांति बनाए रखें एवं कानून-व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 2, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said that the stone-pelting could have been avoided if the administration had been alert ahead of the motorcycle rally. “The negligence of the administration is also to blame for the disruption for harmony,” she said. “The state government must take immediate action.

The BJP’s state chief Satish Poonia alleged that the violence took place due to the Congress’s “policy of appeasement”, and claimed that the stone-pelting was planned.

“The lack of action against the rioters proves that they enjoy the protection of the Congress,” he alleged. Poonia said that if the police have any honour left, they should “take such strict action that such an incident does not occur in future”.