Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday was admitted to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital after he dislocated his shoulder, the Hindustan Times reported. He was taken to the orthopaedic ward just hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation reached Arthur Road jail to secure his custody in a corruption case.

Unidentified officials told India Today that Maharashtra Cabinet minister Nawab Malik, who is lodged in the same prison cell as Deshmukh, rushed to help him after he suddenly fell in the lockup.

Earlier in the day, jail authorities were completing paperwork to hand over the custody of Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and assistant Kundan Shinde to the Central Bureau of Investigation, complying with the directions of the Supreme Court, reported the Hindustan Times.

Another team had reached Taloja jail to take custody of suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze in connection with the same money laundering case.

On Friday, the Supreme Court had refused to hear a plea filed by the Maharashtra government asking that a court-monitored Special Investigation Team look into the case against Deshmukh.

The state government had challenged a December 15 order of the Bombay High Court, which had dismissed its petition to sought to handover the federal agency’s investigation against Deshmukh to the Special Investigation Team.

The Supreme Court had said the Central Bureau of Investigation would continue to probe the matter.

Allegations against Deshmukh

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in March last year alleging that Deshmukh had asked some officers to extort Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in the city.

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on November 2 and has been in judicial custody since then. While he has denied the allegations against him, he resigned from the Maharashtra Cabinet on April 5 after the Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a preliminary inquiry against him.

On January 18, the special court had rejected the former minister’s default bail plea. In this plea, Deshmukh had argued that since his arrest in November, the court had not taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed against him within 60 days as prescribed under Section 167 of The Code of Criminal Procedure.