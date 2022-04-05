Addressing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday called for unity and acknowledged that the party’s road ahead is full of challenges, reported The Indian Express.

“Our dedication and determination, our spirit of resilience are under severe test,” said the Congress chief, according to the newspaper. “Unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance.”

Her remarks on party unity were seemingly directed at the G-23 leaders, who had expressed dissatisfaction with how the party is being run and how it fared in the recent Assembly polls. The Group of 23, or G-23, comprises Congress leaders who have been seeking an organisational overhaul in the party since 2020.

“I am very well aware of how disappointed you are at the recent election results,” said Gandhi, according to The Indian Express. “They have been both shocking and painful.”

The Congress performed dismally in the recently-concluded Assembly polls in five states – Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi had asked the party chiefs of these five states to resign. The party managed to win only 55 of the 690 seats across the five states.

Sonia Gandhi noted that she has met several leaders and has received suggestions on how to strengthen the party. She recommended holding a “Chintan Shivir” or introspection meet to put forward “a clear roadmap” on navigating the party’s challenges, the newspaper reported.

She said that she was taking recommendations from her colleagues in the party, referring to the Congress working committee’s meeting held on March 12 to review their performance in the polls. At the meet, the leaders had turned down the resignations offered by Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well.

Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that the revival of Congress is “essential for democracy itself, and indeed for our society.”

BJP has ‘divisive agenda’: Sonia Gandhi

Condemning the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for its “divisive and polarising agenda”, Gandhi said that it was important for Congress to “stand up and confront these forces of hate and prejudice,” reported PTI. “We will not let them damage the bonds of amity and harmony that have sustained and enriched our diverse society for centuries.”

Gandhi said that her party would not be frightened or silenced by blatant threats and intimidation by the saffron party. “Maximum governance to those in power, clearly means spreading maximum fear and intimidation,” she said, according to PTI.

Gandhi also claimed that the Centre’s commitments to the farmers regarding the now-repealed farm laws do not seem to be getting fulfilled. She added that the prices of essential commodities and fuel continues to sky rocket.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and the National Food Security Act are the landmark initiatives of the Congress-led UPA government that in spite of criticism from prime minister Narendra Modi, has supported crores of people during the pandemic, said Gandhi.

“In matters of governance, it is inevitable that some do the real work and lay the foundation while others claim the credit,” she said, reported The Indian Express.

This is the party’s first parliamentary meet after its loss in the polls. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs were in attendance on Tuesday.

Currently, the party is in power in just two states – Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Maharashtra, the Congress is in a coalition government with the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party.