Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s ruling coalition lost its majority in Parliament after at least 41 legislators quit the alliance on Tuesday amid the escalating public unrest over an unprecedented economic crisis, reported Reuters.

MPs from parties aligned with the president’s Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna-led coalition have now become Independent members. Rajapaksa’s government has fewer than 113 members, which is needed to maintain a majority in the 225-member House.

Leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, Maithripala Sirisena, said he is on the side of the people. “There are endless shortages of essentials including fuel and cooking gas,” he added, according to Reuters. “Hospitals are on the verge of closing because there are no medicines.”

The island nation of 22 million is struggling to pay for imports of fuel and other goods because of a shortage of foreign exchange.

The Opposition asked Rajapaksa to resign due to the country’s worsening shortages of essentials and prolonged power cuts.

“The people of this country want Gotabaya and the entire Rajapaksa family to go and we can’t go against the people’s will and we can’t work alongside the corrupt,” said a senior official of the United People’s Force, which is largest Opposition political party, the Associated Press reported.

Mass protests demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation also continued on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Sri Lankan protesters demand president resign over economic crisis.



Demonstrators rally at Independence Memorial Hall and outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office in Colombo, demanding his resignation over the country's worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicine pic.twitter.com/PIvWeTzyib — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 5, 2022

The police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protestors outside Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha’s home in Tangalle, reported Reuters.

Police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse hundreds of protesters who gathered outside Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's private residence in Tangalle as unrest grew over the country's deepening economic crisis https://t.co/eFRMzLF5EB pic.twitter.com/hn4b37Ukzf — Reuters (@Reuters) April 5, 2022

Newly appointed finance minister resigns

Meanwhile, in another setback the newly appointed finance minister also announced that he was quitting less than 24 hours after he accepted the post.

Ali Sabry, a close ally of Rajapaksa, was sworn in as the finance minister on Monday after Sri Lanka’s entire Cabinet resigned en masse from their positions at a late-night meeting on Sunday.

“I am now of the view, for your Excellency to make suitable interim arrangements to navigate this unprecedented crisis, fresh and proactive and unconventional steps need to be taken, including the appointment of a new finance minister,” Sabry said in his resignation letter to the president.

Newly-appointed FM of Sri Lanka, Ali Sabry resigns from his post



"After much reflection&deliberation&taking into consideration the current situation I'm now of the view, for your Excellency to make suitable interim arrangement to navigate this unprecedented crisis," reads letter pic.twitter.com/HIPbRibZ3D — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

Sabry had replaced the president’s brother Basil Rajapaksa, who was heavily criticised over the debilitating foreign currency exchange crisis the country is facing. Basil had also negotiated India’s economic relief aid to help Sri Lanka.

On Monday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa sought to form a unity government to deal with the crisis, but the Opposition had rejected the offer.