Two former militants from the National Liberation Front of Bodoland were on Tuesday killed in Assam’s Chirang district during a gunfight with police, Northeast Now reported.

The former militants were allegedly involved in dacoities in three villages near the India-Bhutan border on March 29. One of them has been identified as Mahanta Narzary, according to ANI.

The police received a tip-off about presence of the former militants in the Runikhata area, based on which they launched their operation, PTI reported.

“Based on secret information a police team of Chirang district launched an operation at Choudhaguri village, near Khungring [in the jurisdiction of the Runikhata police station] at around 1.30 am and the encounter took place,” LR Bishnoi, additional director general of police said, told ANI.

The alleged dacoits, who were said to have been hiding in a house, fired at the police personnel after spotting them.

Additional Superintendent of Police (headquarters) Prakash Medhi and his bodyguard sustained bullet injuries.

“The ASP received bullet injuries in the wrist of his right hand, and was rushed to a hospital,” Dr LR Bishnoi, additional director general of police said, told ANI.

Both Medhi and his bodyguard have been taken to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for treatment.

GP Singh, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Assam lauded Medhi for his “valiant action”.

“Despite receiving bullet injury, he & his team neutralised two criminals after heavy exchange of fire in Runikhata, Chirang early this morning,” he said on Twitter.

The police found two 9 mm pistols at the site of gunfight.

Meanwhile, two to three more people who were in the house where the gunfight took place escaped from the spot, according to Northeast Now. The police have launched a search operation to nab them.