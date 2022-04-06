The prices of petrol and diesel were on Wednesday increased for the fourteenth time in two weeks. Since the revision in fuel prices began on March 22, petrol and diesel rates have increased by Rs 10 per litre, reported PTI.

Fuel prices vary in states due to different value-added tax and freight charges.

With the latest increase of 80 paise, petrol now costs Rs 105.41 per litre in New Delhi and diesel Rs 96.67. In Maharashtra, petrol is priced at Rs 120.51, and diesel is at Rs 104.77, according to PTI.

Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, petrol and diesel prices cost Rs 110.85 and Rs 100.94, respectively. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol has reached Rs 115.12 and diesel Rs 99.83, NDTV reported.

The latest revision in fuel prices comes a day after the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri remarked that petrol prices in India have increased merely by 5% as against over 50% in some developed countries as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Comparing gasoline [petrol] prices between Apr 2021 and March 22, the prices in US have increased by 51%, Canada 52%, Germany 55%, UK 55%, France 50%, Spain 58% but in India 5%,” Puri said in the Lok Sabha, according to ANI.

The minister also said the price of natural gas has shot up several times in the international market after the outbreak of the war.

The revision in fuel prices resumed on March 22, 12 days after Assembly elections results were announced for Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

Ahead of the Assembly polls in five states, fuel rates had been on a freeze since November 4. However, during this period, the cost of crude oil surged by nearly $30 per barrel. Oil firms had not revised fuel prices for 137 days despite the substantial increase in global oil prices.