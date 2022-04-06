Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the world was noting that India has remained firm on its interests without fear or pressure, reported NDTV. Modi was speaking at the 42nd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“When the world is polarised between two rival forces, India is seen to be a nation that can talk about humanity with determination,” Modi said. “Our government keeps national interest above all else.”

The prime minister appeared to be referring to Ukraine conflict. India has called to put an end to the violence due to the war, but has abstained from voting on United Nations resolutions condemning Russia that invaded Ukraine on February 24.

A special occasion for us BJP Karyakartas. Addressing on the Party's #SthapnaDiwas. https://t.co/KCUiiBDLcw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2022

Modi told party workers that the foundation day this year was more significant as BJP has retained power in four states – Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh – that went to polls recently. The party, however, had lost the Punjab polls that were held along with these four states.

“A few weeks ago, the BJP’s double-engine sarkar [government] returned in four states,” he said. “And after three decades any party has reached the 100-mark in Rajya Sabha.”

The prime minister said that people had once accepted that no party or government will do anything for the country, reported News18. Modi said that this has changed now.

“Today, every citizen of the country is proudly saying that the nation is changing and going ahead swiftly,” he said.

The prime minister said that there are two kinds of politics in the country, reported the Hindustan Times. “One stands for ‘parivar bhakti’ [dynastic politics] and another for ‘rashtra bhakti’ [patriotism]”, Modi added.

In a veiled reference to the Congress, the prime minister said that “family parties have never allowed the youth of the country to progress”.

“They [the citizens] have always been betrayed,” Modi said.

He told party workers that they should be proud as the BJP was the only party “which is alerting the country of this problem” of dynastic politics.