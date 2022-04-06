Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday urged Opposition parties to come together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party and “Hindutva communalism”, reported The Indian Express.

Speaking at the 23rd party congress in Kerala’s Kannur city, Yechury appealed to all “democratic parties” to isolate the saffron party to “safeguard the secular, democratic character of the Indian Republic”.

“All political parties that proclaim secularism must rise to the occasion to discharge this patriotic duty,” said Yechury. “Hindutva communalism can only be combated by championing uncompressing secularism.”

Today, inaugurating the 23d Congress of the CPIM in Kannur, Kerala. https://t.co/R9nY1I75KT — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 6, 2022

Yechury, in his address, said that compromising attitudes toward communalism can only lead to an exodus from parties to communal forces. He asked all parties to keep their “house in order”.

Yechury also alleged that systematic efforts were being made to change the fabric of the secular democratic Indian republic.

“RSS/BJP has succeeded in creating the narrative of an overarching Hindutva identity,” said Yechury. “The sharpening of communal polarisation through the spread of hatred and violence is polarising the Indian society. This sharpening of polarisation is RSS-BJP mainstay for electoral mobilisation.”



.@SitaramYechury: During these 4 years, particularly since the return of the BJP govt, we in India have been subjected to the aggressive pursuit of the Hindutva agenda of the fascistic RSS. There are multi-pronged attacks along with this unfolding of the RSS fascistic agenda. — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) April 6, 2022

Yechury claimed that his party, which is a part of the Left Democratic Front that rules Kerala, has uncompromisingly upheld secularism.

“Respecting equality irrespective of caste and gender, while at the same time seeking to implement pro-people policies as alternatives to neo-liberal agenda,’’ said Yechury, The Indian Express reported.

The party will meet over the next five days to discuss plan of action ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.