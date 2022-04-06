The big news: Centre denies report of new Covid-19 XE variant in Mumbai, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Sharad Pawar met Narendra Modi in Delhi, and a Karnataka minister responded to the Al-Qaeda chief’s remarks on the hijab protests.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- India’s first case of new Coronavirus XE strain found in Mumbai, says civic body: The Union health ministry, however, denied saying the variant is of a different genetic composition than XE.
- Sharad Pawar meets Narendra Modi, raises matter of Enforcement Directorate inquiry against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut: Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation took former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh into its custody in a corruption case.
- Al-Qaeda chief’s remark on hijab ban shows ‘unseen hands’ behind protests, says Karnataka minister: Ayman Al Zawahiri had praised a student for shouting ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ as a Hindu mob heckled her. But, the student’s family distanced itself from his remarks.
- Rajya Sabha passes Criminal Procedure Identification Bill: The Bill seeks to store and analyse physical and biological samples, iris and retina scans, signatures and handwriting of prisoners.
- Amnesty India chair Aakar Patel says he was not allowed to leave country from Bengaluru: Patel said that the CBI has put him on an exit control list, but pointed out that a Gujarat court had allowed him to travel to the US. airport:
- CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury urges Opposition parties to defeat ‘Hindutva communalism’ together: All democratic parties must isolate BJP, Yechury said.
- Bengaluru Police start seizing microphones from religious places amid campaign by Hindutva groups: The police chief called for ‘scrupulous adherence’ to the High Court’s directive on noise pollution.
- New Delhi Municipal Council withdraws circular allowing Muslim employees to leave early during Ramzan: The council’s vice chairperson had opposed the order saying it was contrary to the principle of secularism.
- Press Club of India condemns attack on journalists at Hindutva event in Delhi: The association also demanded the release of journalists arrested in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 English exam paper leak.
- India has chosen the side of peace, says S Jaishankar in Parliament on Ukraine war: The foreign minister condemned the civilian killings in Bucha, a Ukrainian town north of Kyiv.