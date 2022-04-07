Indraprastha Gas Limited on Thursday increased the price of compressed natural gas, or CNG, in Delhi and the National Capital Region by Rs 2.5 for the second day in a row, Mint reported.

With the latest revision, the total increase in gas price since April 1 has been Rs 9.1 per kg.

Source: Indraprastha Gas Limited

CNG will now cost Rs 69.11 in Delhi. It is priced at Rs 71.67 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, the gas is priced at Rs 77.44 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Limited.

Gas prices vary in states due to different value-added tax and freight charges.

On Wednesday, the price of CNG was increased by Rs 7 to Rs 67 in Mumbai, while in Gujarat it was hiked by Rs 6.5 per kg to Rs 76.98, according to PTI.

No change in petrol, diesel prices

On Thursday, prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country.

This came a day after petrol and diesel prices were increased by 80 paise per litre for the fourteenth time in two weeks. Since the revision in fuel prices began on March 22, petrol and diesel rates have increased by Rs 10 per litre.

On Wednesday, the cost of petrol in New Delhi was Rs 105.41, while diesel was priced at Rs 96.67. In Maharashtra, a litre of petrol cost Rs 120.51, while diesel was Rs 104.77.

The revision in fuel prices resumed on March 22, 12 days after Assembly elections results were announced for Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

Ahead of the Assembly polls in five states, fuel rates had been on a freeze since November 4. However, during this period, the cost of crude oil surged by nearly $30 per barrel. Oil firms had not revised fuel prices for 137 days despite the substantial increase in global oil prices.