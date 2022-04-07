The municipal corporation on Thursday passed a resolution stating that Chandigarh should remain a Union Territory and it should also get its own legislative Assembly, PTI reported.

Sarabjit Kaur, the Chandigarh Corporation’s mayor, held a special session to discuss the matter after the Punjab and Haryana Assemblies had passed resolutions staking a claim on Chandigarh.

“Keeping in view the sentiments of the residents of Chandigarh its status of Union Territory should be maintained,” Bharatiya Janata Party councilor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu read out the resolution. “Rather state legislative Assembly should be constituted in Chandigarh so as to enable the residents to decide about the policies and future of the city themselves.”

Chandigarh serves as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

On April 1, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann moved a resolution in the Assembly, seeking the immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state.

A day later, the Haryana Assembly opposed the Punjab government for claiming right over the Union Territory.

On Thursday, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation said that the Centre should intervene in the matter and direct both Punjab and Haryana to develop independent capital cities, PTI reported.

Only the BJP councillors remained in the house when the resolution was passed. Members of the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal walked out.

BJP councilor Harpreet Kaur Babla said that the Union Territory belongs to the people of Chandigarh.

“It is not a political agenda,” he added. “It is the voice of the people of Chandigarh.”