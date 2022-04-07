A non-local driver was injured in a firing by unidentified gunmen in Yader area of Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday evening, ANI reported. His condition is stable.

The injured driver has been identified as Sonu Sharma, a resident of Punjab’s Pathankot city.

“Militants tried to fire upon one non-local namely Sonu Sharma... but due to the presence of security forces nearby their attempt had been foiled,” the police said in a statement. “The said person has been taken to Pulwama hospital for medical examination.”

An unidentified officer said that Sharma was shot at on the right thigh, Rising Kashmir reported. “Area has been cordoned off and searches in the area are going on,” he added.

Prior to this attack, two migrant labourers from Bihar were shot at by militants in Pulwama district on April 4. A day earlier, two labourers had been shot at and injured in the same district.