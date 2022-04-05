A Kashmiri Pandit was shot at by militants in Shopian district on Monday, the police said. This was the third such attack in Jammu and Kashmir in a day.

Bal Krishan, a shopkeeper, was shot at near his house in Chotigam village. According to police, Krishan was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” a statement by the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. “Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on.”

The attack was the first on Kashmiri Pandits since October last year, when militants had killed a prominent businessman, Makhan Lal Bindroo, in Srinagar, The Indian Express reported.

Earlier in the day, a Central Reserve Police Force trooper was killed and another was injured in an attack by suspected militants in Srinagar.

Officials said the alleged militants opened fire on CRPF personnel in the Maisuma area of Srinagar. Both of them were taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, where one of them was declared dead on arrival.

Prior to this attack, two migrant labourers from Bihar were shot at in Pulwama district. On Sunday as well, two labourers had been shot at and injured in the same district.