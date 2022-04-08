Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Hindi, “the language of India”, should be used by citizens from different states to communicate with each other.

Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English, and not to local languages, he said, according to a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

At the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in New Delhi, Shah said that “now the time has come to make the official language an important part of the unity of the country.”

While India does not have a national language, Hindi is the official language of the country.

Shah added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided that the medium of running the government will be Hindi, which will further increase the language’s importance. He said that 70% of the Cabinet agenda is now prepared in Hindi.

The home minister recommended that the Hindi dictionary be republished after integrating local words from other languages, as a means to propagate the official language.

Hindi will also now be made compulsory in all eight northeastern states up to Class 10, the BJP leader said, adding that more attention must be paid to Hindi examinations.

“Twenty-two thousand Hindi teachers have been recruited in the eight states of the North East,” Shah said. “Nine tribal communities of the North East have converted their dialects’ scripts to Devanagari.”

Shah approved the 11th volume of the Official Language Committee report, to be sent to the president of India. He also recommended that an Implementation Committee be constituted, after meeting with all concerned secretaries, to ensure the implementation of all 11 reports.

Union Ministers of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and Nishith Pramanik, Vice-Chairman of the Official Language Parliamentary Committee Bhritahari Mahtab were among other members present at the meeting.