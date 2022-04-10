A fire broke out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill on Saturday night, the second such incident at the site in two weeks, The Indian Express reported.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the blaze around 10.30 pm on Saturday. Four fire tenders were to the spot and the flames were doused in less than three hours, the newspaper quoted officials as saying.

No casualties were reported.

“The fire, which continued to rage on for nearly three hours, was doused by 1.30 am,” a fire department official said, according to PTI. “The thick layer of smoke did pose a challenge but the fire-fighters brought the blaze under control and then continued with the cooling process.”

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar posted a video of the fire on Saturday night.

“The garbage mountain at Ghazipur is burning again, and the people of Kondli [locality] are suffocating,” he said. “But [East Delhi MP] Gautam Gambhir is busy earning money in the IPL [Indian Premier League] and Modiji is busy with Mann Ki Baat. But people are questioning the BJP about 15 years of administrative failures, and the BJP leaders are running away.”

On March 28, a huge fire broke out at the landfill site in Ghazipur, and it had taken nearly 48 hours to put out the blaze.

The police had registered a first information report against unidentified persons, and booked them under Sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.