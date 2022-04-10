Two suspected militants, who were allegedly involved in a recent attack on a Central Reserve Police Force personnel, were killed in a gunfight in Srinagar on Sunday, Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

Kumar said that “incriminating materials” along with arms and ammunition were recovered after the gunfight.

02 #Pakistani #terrorists who were involved in recent #terror attack on CRPF Personnel, neutralised in #Srinagar #Encounter. Arms & ammunition, other incriminating materials recovered: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 10, 2022

Security forces had cordoned off the site of the gunfight in Bishember Nagar area after receiving a tip-off about presence of the suspected militants, PTI reported. During a search operation, the security forces zeroed in on the location, following which the militants allegedly opened fire.

The suspected militants were killed after the security forces opened fire in retaliation. Police alleged that the militants belonged to the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Three security force personnel were also injured in the gunfight, PTI reported. They were admitted to the Army’s 92 base hospital.

Today’s #encounter in #Srinagar is one of the best example of how an #investigation of #terror-crime, in which we lost one CRPF personnel on 4/4/22, led to anti-terror encounter. A big #success to Srinagar Police: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 10, 2022

The militants had allegedly launched an attack in the city’s Maisuma area on April 4, police said. A Central Reserve Police Force personnel was killed and another was injured in the attack.