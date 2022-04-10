Residents in the Chinese city of Shanghai were concerned about availability of food and other basic supplies as the city with a population of over 2.6 crore people continues to be under Covid-19 lockdown for the second week, Reuters reported.

On Sunday, Shanghai recorded close to 25,000 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, as the total number of positive cases in the current wave rose to 1,70,000, The Hindu reported. China’s most populous city has emerged as the epicentre of the Omicron variant-driven coronavirus outbreak in the country.

On April 3, Chinese authorities had sent over 10,000 healthcare workers to Shanghai amid the city’s harsh lockdown. Under the city’s “zero tolerance policy”, only healthcare workers, volunteers and delivery personnel and those who have special permission are allowed to step out of their homes, Reuters reported.

The curbs have impacted the supply of food and other essential items. Most of the supermarkets in the city have been shut as well. A video that recently surfaced on Twitter showed residents screaming in frustration from their balconies amid the draconian lockdown.

Some have even complained on social media about the lack of access to medicines or hospital treatments. Many are relying on parcels of vegetables being supplied by the government, according to The Hindu.

“Fears of contagion, movement restrictions both in and outside Shanghai, and questions about who can take delivery jobs and what vehicles they can drive have left the city underserved,” reported Caixin, a news outlet in China.

On Sunday, e-commerce companies and food delivery firms attended the daily briefing of the city authorities, to assure the residents about providing services, Reuters reported.

Wang Wenbo, Vice President of e-commerce firm JD.com, said he has taken note of food delivery speed concerns. Xiao Shuixian, vice president of Ele.me, said he had roped in additional delivery workers to step up food delivery operations in the city, Reuters reported.

Out of the local cases reported on Sunday in Shanghai, 1,006 were symptomatic while 23,937 were asymptomatic, Reuters reported.