The big news: Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan’s new prime minister, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The MP government razed Muslim-owned shops and homes after Ram Navami procession clash, and Sri Lankan PM urged citizens to stop protests.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Shehbaz Sharif elected as new Pakistan prime minister: Imran Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was removed in the early hours of Sunday after 174 MPs voted against him in Parliament during a no-trust motion.
- Two killed, several injured as violence breaks out on Ram Navami in at least five states: On Monday, Muslim-owned shops and homes were demolished by Madhya Pradesh government.
- Sri Lankan prime minister urges citizens to end protests against government: The island nation is facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948 due to shortage of foreign currency reserves.
- Telangana chief minister leads protest against Centre’s refusal to procure parboiled rice: K Chandrashekar Rao issued a 24-hour deadline to the Union government to draw up a nationwide paddy procurement policy.
- India, US to continue close consultation on Russia-Ukraine war, says Joe Biden in meeting with Modi: The Indian prime minister said that the situation in Ukraine was a matter of concern.
- JNU warns students against violence a day after Ram Navami clash: Several Jawaharlal Nehru University students were injured in a scuffle on Sunday allegedly over meat being served at a hostel mess.
- One dead, 40 stranded as ropeway trolleys collide in Jharkhand: At least 10 people have been injured since a dozen cable cars rammed into each other late on Sunday evening.
- BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s anticipatory bail plea rejected in INS Vikrant fund misuse case: There is photographic evidence that the former MP collected money to restore the aircraft carrier, a special court said.
- Activist Sharjeel Imam denied bail in Delhi riots larger conspiracy case: The police claim that the violence was part of a larger conspiracy to defame the Modi government and was planned by those who had organised the CAA protests.
- Supreme Court fixes timelines to file compensation claims for Covid-19 deaths: For deaths that occurred before March 20 this year, the claims have to be filed within 60 days, the government said in a statement.