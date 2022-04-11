Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif was on Monday elected as the country’s prime minister, Dawn reported.

He is the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif was elected through a vote in the country’s National Assembly, a day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan was ousted from the post due to a no-confidence motion. Shehbaz Sharif led the Opposition’s bid in Parliament to remove Khan.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ayaz Sadiq replaced Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in the chair as the voting for the new prime minister commenced.

However, ahead of the vote, Khan and all lawmakers of his party tendered their resignation to the Speaker. The decision was taken in during a parliamentary committee chaired by Khan, according to Geo News.

“The parliamentary party has decided to resign from the assemblies against the imported government,” PTI Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib said in a tweet, according to the Dawn.

پارلیمانی پارٹی نے #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور کیخلاف اسمبلیوں سے استعفے دینے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔ ہم اس امپورٹد حکومت کو نہیں مانتے۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Sharif announced that he will form the new Cabinet only after consultations with his allies, according to Dawn.

On Sunday, the National Assembly’s Secretariat had accepted the nomination papers of Sharif and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Sharif was jointly nominated for the post of the country’s prime minister by the Opposition leaders such as Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and Fazal-ur-Rehman amongst others.

After the trust vote against Khan on Saturday, Sharif had promised that the new government of Pakistan would not indulge in politics of revenge.

“I don’t want to go back to bitterness of the past,” Sharif, who is the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, had said. “We want to forget them and move forward. We will not take revenge or do injustice, we will not send people to jail for no reason, law and justice will take its course.”

Sharif has previously served as the chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province thrice in 1997, 2008 and 2013. He is the longest-serving chief minister of the province.

Political crisis in Pakistan

In the early hours of Sunday, Khan was removed as prime minister after he lost a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly. A total of 174 members in the 342-member House voted in favour of the no-trust vote, two more than the required number of 172.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader became the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to have been ousted through a no-confidence motion.

Khan had repeatedly claimed that the Opposition colluded with the United States to unseat him because of his foreign policy choices. The White House, however, denied any involvement in Pakistan’s internal politics.

After his ouster on Sunday, Khan said that a “freedom struggle against a foreign conspiracy of regime change” has started in the country. He had also chaired a Parliamentary board meeting of his party’s core committee to discuss the future course of action.

On Sunday evening, Khan’s supporters held several protest rallies against his ouster in the cities of Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta, Abbottabad, Faisalabad and Nowshera among others.