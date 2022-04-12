A journalist was allegedly attacked and his family was threatened by a mob after he complained against the use of loudspeakers late at night during a religious event in a residential society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida city, News18 Hindi reported on Monday.

Saurabh Sharma, a News18 journalist, alleged that members of the mob called him an “anti-national” and “Pakistani” in presence of the police. His wife was also allegedly abused.

The incident took place on Sunday night at Noida’s Oxford Square Super Tech Enclave 3 society where some residents had organised a “Jagran” – typically an overnight religious ceremony where devotional songs are sung.

Sharma said that at 11.30 pm, he had called up the police to complain against the use of loudspeakers at late hours, News18 Hindi reported. The journalist alleged that the group of people present at the “jagran” turned aggressive when police came and asked them to turn off the loudspeakers. The organisers claimed to have permission from the police to use the loudspeaker during late hours.

Sharma further alleged that the mob attacked him when he had asked them to show the permission orders, News18 Hindi reported. The journalist claimed he was called a “Pakistani”, and chased till his home.

He later lodged a complaint about the attack at the local police station.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police on Tuesday said that on Sunday night, they had made organisers of the event to lower the volume of the loudspeakers. The police confirmed that Sharma had filed a complaint about the attack on him.

The police added that the organisers have also filed a complaint against Sharma for allegedly abusing them in a drunken state. CCTV camera footage of the incident could not provide any conclusive evidence, the police said, adding that an investigation was underway on the matter.