Opposition leaders in Punjab on Tuesday alleged that the state government was being “remote-controlled” from New Delhi by Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. This was a day after Kejriwal met senior officials of the Punjab power department in Delhi in absence of state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, The Indian Express reported.

The meeting was held to discuss the party’s pre-poll promises, including providing free electricity for up to 300 units. The officials who met Kejriwal said that they were on a “study tour” to examine how the Delhi government provided free electricity, Economic Times reported.

Newly-appointed Congress’ Punjab unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned if Mann was a chief minister just for the sake of holding the post and state officials were to be held accountable by Kejriwal.

Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh held the Delhi chief minister guilty of “taking over” the state and said Mann was just a “rubber stamp”.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the meeting was a breach of federalism and an insult to Punjabi pride. “This exposes the defacto chief minister and Delhi remote control,” Sidhu wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leaders and Punjab ministers said not much should be read into the matter. Party spokesperson Malwinder Kang said that Kejriwal’s model of governance in Delhi is a matter of interest for many, The Indian Express reported.

“If he [Kejriwal] has held an informal meeting which is for the benefit of the people of Punjab, then it should be welcomed,” he said.

Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said there was nothing wrong with the meeting as Kejriwal was the national convener of the party.

“He is the national convener of the AAP and can hold a meeting,” Bhullar told reporters, according to Hindustan Times. “There is nothing wrong or condemnable about it.”