Seer Bajrang Muni Das was arrested on Wednesday after he threatened to rape Muslim women during a procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, reported ANI.

“He will be presented in the court soon,” said Sitapur Superintendent of Police RP Singh.

Videos of Das making the threats was widely shared on social media. The videos were purportedly shot in Khairabad town on April 2 on the occasion of Navratri and Hindu New Year.

On April 7, the police had said they have registered a case and were investigating the matter.

Uttar Pradesh | Mahant Bajrang Muni Das arrested for his controversial remarks on Muslim women. He will be presented in the court soon: RP Singh, Sitapur SP pic.twitter.com/ymwwoTgjbw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2022

In one of the videos, the seer can be seen addressing a crowd near a mosque.

“I am telling this to you [Muslims] with love that if a single Hindu girl is teased by you in Khairabad, I will openly bring your daughters and daughter-in-laws out of your home and rape them,” Das can be heard telling a crowd. His remarks were met with loud cheers of “Jai Shri Ram” by the crowd.

Another video of the incident, which was shot from a different angle, showed Das make the hate speech in presence of police officers.

The National Commission of Women had sought his arrest, saying that the police cannot be a mute spectator to such remarks.

Das can be also heard alleging Rs 28 lakh has been collected for a plot to murder him. He also threatened to kill the Muslims residents, who he alleged have hatched the plot to murder him.