A civilian was shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

The police identified the civilian as Satish Kumar Singh, a driver by profession. Singh was admitted to hospital after he was injured in the firing. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

“Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be neutralised soon,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. “Search to track the involved terrorists in progress.”

Officials said the two police personnel, who were posted at Singh’s house, went out immediately after hearing gunfire and found him on the floor, reported PTI. They said that the 55-year-old had sustained bullet injuries on his head and chest.

#KulgamTerrorIncidentUpdate: Civilian Satesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Kulgam, #succumbed to his injuries at hospital. #Terrorists involved in this #gruesome terror crime will be neutralised soon. Search to track the involved #terrorists in progress.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/0iweZeQnmB — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 13, 2022

Singh is the seventh civilian to be attacked by suspected militants since April 2.

On April 2, two non-local labourers were injured in a suspected militant attack in Pulwama district. The next day, two non-locals were again targeted in the district.

A Kashmiri Pandit was also shot at in Shopian on April 4.

On April 7, a non-local driver sustained injuries in an attack in Pulwama.