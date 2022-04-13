Delhi on Wednesday recorded 299 new coronavirus cases, a jump of 48% from the infection tally registered a day ago, reported NDTV. On Tuesday, Delhi had logged 202 new Covid-19 cases.

No new deaths were recorded on Wednesday. The test positivity rate stood at 2.49%. But it has risen from 0.5% a week ago to 2.70% on Monday, reported PTI.

Monday’s test positivity rate was the highest since February 5, when it was 2.87%.

The overall Covid-19 tally on Wednesday stood at 18,66,380 and the toll at 26,158.

Steep surge of #COVID19 cases in Delhi.

299 new infections and positivity 2.49%. pic.twitter.com/zcNqW28I6G — Somrita Ghosh (@Somrita_Ghosh) April 13, 2022

Amid the surge in cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Monday that the government was keeping a watch on the coronavirus situation. He had said that there was no reason to worry till a new variant of concern is detected.

“Focus shouldn’t be on positivity rate much as of now,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 73 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day infection tally since March 17, according to PTI. On March 17 too, Mumbai had registered 73 new infections.

No fresh deaths were reported in the city on Wednesday.

The overall infection tally in the city stood at 10,58,567 and the toll at 19,560. There are 331 active patients.

The Covid-19 cases in Mumbai had been rising since Monday, when the city had had recorded 23 cases. The next day, the cases climbed to 52.