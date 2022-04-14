The New York Police on Wednesday arrested 62-year-old Frank James for a shooting at a subway station in the city’s Brooklyn area on Tuesday that left 23 people injured, The New York Times reported. James was earlier named as a “person of interest” in the case.

The police said James was spotted by officers on a Manhattan street after the department received information about him from a caller, The Associated Press reported.

The shooting took place at the 36th Street subway station at Sunset Park in Brooklyn around 8.30 am local time on Tuesday. Of those injured, ten sustained bullet injuries. The police had earlier said they had located a van in Brooklyn that they believed was connected to the shooting, and that it had been rented by James.

James has been booked under charges of carrying out a terrorist attack on a mass transit system, The New York Times reported, citing a complaint filed in a Brooklyn court. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.

On Wednesday, New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that James has been transferred to a police facility.

“We hope this arrest brings some solace to the victims and the people of the city of New York,” Sewell said at a press conference, PTI reported.

The police have not yet stated James’ motive behind the attack, according to the BBC. However, on Wednesday, multiple videos of him criticising the policies of New York City Mayor Eric Adams had surfaced.

In one of the videos, James had claimed that he was a mental health patient at a clinic in New York and said that he had gone to the institute to seek help, but instead left with more problems.