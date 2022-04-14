The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that the country will receive normal rainfall during the monsoon season this year.

The department added that the rainfall will be 99% of the long period average. Rainfall between 96% and 104% of the long period average is considered to be in the “normal range”.

The long period average is the average rainfall received by the country during the southwest monsoon from June to September between 1971 and 2020. The average is pegged at 87 cm.

“This is an international practice to verify the seasonal rainfall once in a decade,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD, according to The Indian Express. “The decrease in the seasonal rainfall is due to the natural multidecadal epochal variability of wet and dry epochs [30 years] of India’s rainfall.”

IMD releases Long Range Forecast for Rainfall during Southwest Monsoon Season, 2022. For details visit https://t.co/2wn4JWttNx

Southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over country as a whole is most likely to be normal (96 to 104 % of Long Period Average (LPA)). pic.twitter.com/RKv0IiNp4t — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 14, 2022

The weather agency said that northern and central India, along the foothills of the Himalayas and some parts of northwest India will witness normal to above normal rainfall.

“Below normal rainfall is likely over many areas of northeast India, some areas of northwest India and southern parts of the south peninsula,” the department said in its latest forecast.

This will be the fourth consecutive year that the country will receive normal or above normal rainfall.

On April 12, private weather forecasting agency Skymet had said that the June-September rain was likely to be normal and 98% of the long-term average.