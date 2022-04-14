The collector of Karauli district, where communal violence had broken out during a rally to celebrate the Hindu New Year on April 2, has been transferred by the Rajasthan government on Wednesday.

Karauli District Collector Rajendra Singh Shekhawat has been made the commissioner of departmental inquiry. Ankit Kumar Singh has been made the new district collector of Karauli.

Shekhawat told Scroll.in that he will be going to Jaipur for his new administrative role.

Shekhawat has been transferred in less than three months. He had taken up the role on January 17.

On April 2, communal clashes had broken out in a Muslim-dominated area of Karauli city after a motorcycle rally passed through it, allegedly playing communally-charged songs, to celebrate the Hindu New Year. In response, Muslims had allegedly thrown stones at the rally.

The police had said that some people vandalised shops and vehicles in response to the stone-throwing. Thirty-five persons were injured in the violence. Gatherings of more than five people have been prohibited in the city since April 2.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has also transferred 69 Indian Administrative Service officers in a major reshuffle late on Wednesday night, PTI reported.

According an order issued by the Department of Personnel, commissioners of three divisions and collectors of five districts have been changed.

Gaurav Goyal has been posted as the secretary to the chief minister and has been replaced by Ravi Jain, who will be the commissioner of the Jaipur Development Authority, PTI reported. Indian Administrative Service officers Vikas Sitaram Bhale, Jitendra Kumar Upadhyay and Sanwarmal Verma have been posted as divisional commissioners of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bharatpur.