Over 1,000 houses in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district were damaged due to a storm on Thursday, PTI reported. Authorities have not reported any casualties.

Visuals shared by social media users showed uprooted trees and rooftops being blown away. Most of the damage was reported from the towns of Lumnongrim Dewlieh, Umsning and parts of Umroi, East Mojo reported.

“Prima facie, 47 villages in the district were affected in the storm from where the damages to houses were reported,” an unidentified government official told PTI. The official said that disaster management teams have been deployed to assess the damage and carry out restoration work in the villages.

Raja Brahma, a block development officer in Umsning told The Shillong Times that government buildings such as the offices of the public works department and veterinary department were severely damaged.

In an advisory issued on April 14, the India Meteorological Department warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya in the next four days.