The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Saturday announced 300 units of free electricity for every household in the state from July 1, ANI reported, citing the information and public relations department.

The move is likely to benefit nearly 62.25 lakh out of the total 73.80 lakh domestic consumers in the state as they utilise less than 300 units per month, The Indian Express reported.

The announcement was made on a day when the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government completed one month in office. Providing up to 300 units of free power was among the first poll promises the Aam Aadmi Party had made before the Punjab Assembly elections.

300 units of free power from July 01 in Punjab, as per this ad published in papers today.... pic.twitter.com/VnQWPeKkjl — Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) April 16, 2022

The Mann-led government aims to follow the Delhi model of the benefits scheme where consumption of up to 200 units per month is free. Those who utilise more than this will have to pay.

The Punjab government currently provides free electricity to the agricultural sector. Besides this, the state gives 200 units of free power to all households in the Scheduled Caste, Backward Caste and Below Poverty Line categories.

On April 11, senior officials of the Punjab power department arrived in New Delhi to meet Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Opposition leaders in Punjab had raised questions over the meeting, alleging that the state government was being “remote-controlled” from Delhi. However, Mann had said that the officials were on a “study tour” to examine how the Delhi government provided free electricity.

“If needed, for training purposes, I will send my officers to Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and even Israel,” the chief minister had said.