Five more persons died and several were injured in multiple districts of Assam after the state was hit by a storm on Friday. The total toll due to the storm has now reached eight.

Four people were killed in Tingkhang and Moran circle in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district after a storm uprooted bamboo trees under which they were taking refuge from strong winds.

One person died in Matia in the Goalpara district due to lightning. Earlier, three women were killed in the Barpeta district.

A total of 592 villages across Assam were hit by the storm and 853 houses were completely damaged, district officials said.

The storm also caused damage to the makeshift huts built by families displaced in the state because of the government’s eviction drive in the Dhalpur area of the Darrang district.

In an advisory issued on April 14, the India Meteorological Department had warned about heavy to very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till April 18.