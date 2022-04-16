A look at the top headlines of the day:

1. Prashant Kishor meets top Congress leaders, gives presentation on 2024 Lok Sabha elections: A group set up by party chief Sonia Gandhi will look into the presentation given by the political strategist, Congress leader KC Venugopal said. He added party leaders will also take a decision on whether Kishor would join the Congress

2. TMC bags two seats in Bengal bye-polls, RJD wins in Bihar, Congress in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh: The Trinamool Congress won the Ballygunge Assembly seat and the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal while the Rashtriya Janata Dal won Bihar’s Bochahan constituency. Congress won in Kolhapur North seat of Maharashtra and Khairagarh of Chhattisgarh.

3. Order to withdraw CBI’s look-out notice against Aakar Patel upheld by special court: The investigation agency had filed a plea against a magistrate court order directing to revoke the notice that barred the Amnesty India chair from going abroad.

4. “Shocked at silence of PM,” say 13 Opposition leaders in joint statement against communal violence: The leaders alleged that Narendra Modi’s silence is testimony to the fact that “private armed mobs enjoy the luxury of official patronage”.

5. Assam storm toll rises to eight, 592 villages hit: A total of 592 villages across Assam were hit by the storm and 853 houses were completely damaged, district officials said.

6. Court denies further CBI custody of Anil Deshmukh in corruption case: The investigation agency had taken the former Maharashtra minister into custody on April 6. It had filed for an extension of the custody which expired on Saturday.

7. AAP announces 300 units of free electricity for every Punjab household from July 1: The scheme is likely to benefit nearly 62.25 lakh out of the total 73.80 lakh domestic consumers in the state as they use less than 300 units per month.

8. Muslim man’s home set ablaze by mob in UP’s Agra over inter-faith marriage: The woman in a video said that she had married the man willingly, and requested that their families not be harassed. Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Singh also told PTI that the woman had said that she left home of her own volition and will testify in a court. Singh said that both the woman and Sajid were adults.

9. Delhi BJP unit felicitates members arrested for vandalising Arvind Kejriwal’s home: On March 30, a group of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers, led by the outfit’s president and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, had held protests outside Kejriwal’s home. They sought an apology from the Delhi chief minister for his remarks about the movie The Kashmir Files.

10. J&K administration is not providing enough security, says Kashmiri Pandit group on targeted killings: Militants have been regularly targeting panchayat members, civilians and non-locals in the Union Territory.