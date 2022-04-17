The Covid-19 test positivity rate breached the 5% mark in Delhi on Saturday, reported NDTV. Test positivity is the number of cases detected per 100 tests.

The rate climbed to 5.33%, up from 3.95% recorded on Friday.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 461 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall infection tally in the national Capital to 18,68,033 since the first case of the pandemic in India was detected in January 2020. With two deaths, the toll climbed to 26,160. Delhi conducted 8,646 tests across the national Capital.

The active cases stood at 1,262.

This is the highest number of daily coronavirus cases recorded in Delhi after 48 days, reported The Times of India. On February 27, the single-day infection tally had stood at 484.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the coronavirus cases may be rising in the national Capital but there was no need to worry as hospitalisation was low. Of the 9,735 beds in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, only 59 are currently occupied.

Sisodia also said that schools have been directed to follow the government’s standard operating procedure if they detect any case. On Wednesday, the Directorate of Education had told schools to temporarily close the entire premises or specific wings if any student or staff members test positive for the coronavirus disease.

The advisory came amid students and school staff testing positive for the virus in the national Capital. At least five students and staff members of a private school in Vasant Kunj had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week.

“Covid-19 cases have certainly gone up over the past week but there’s no need to panic as symptoms are mild, as it was the case in the third wave,” Dr Anupam Sibal, group medical director of Indraprastha Apollo hospital, told The Times of India.

He said that vaccination, including booster doses, has helped in reducing the risk of severe infection among the vulnerable population.