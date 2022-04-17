Heavy rain in South Africa’s eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal killed 400 people and damaged property worth at least 10 billion rands (Rs 52,000 crore), Reuters reported.

Around 50 people are still missing, said Ravi Pillay, the economic development, tourism and environmental affairs official of KwaZulu-Natal.

The floods which started last week have left thousands of people homeless in Durban city. Water supply and electricity supply had been cut off, disrupting tourist operations.

The deluge is now easing, according to AFP.

“The rainfall is going to clear all completely as we move to Wednesday,” said Puseletso Mofokeng, a forecaster with the South African Weather Service, AFP reported.

Flood-related emergency calls had decreased compared to last week.

“Emergency services are still currently on high alert on Sunday morning,” Robert McKenzie of the KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services told AFP.

McKenzie confirmed that it had stopped raining on Sunday.

“Fortunately now the flood waters have receded and [some] roads cleared,” he said. “It’s a lot easier to access the community.”

One billion rands (Rs 5,212 crore) was announced by the government for emergency relief funding, AFP reported.