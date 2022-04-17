Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that chief ministers who are not from Bharatiya Janata Party are likely to meet in Mumbai to discuss India’s current political situation, PTI reported. He did not reveal the exact date of the meeting.

He also said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to the states, where the BJP is not in power, urging their chief ministers to participate in the conference.

“NCP [Nationalist Congress Party] president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have discussed this and efforts are on to hold such a conference in Mumbai,” Raut said, PTI reported.

Raut’s statement comes a day after leaders of 13 Opposition parties issued a joint statement, condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the rise in communal violence in the country. The members of the Opposition condemned the targeted violence and hate speech against Muslims have increased in the country.

Raut on Sunday alleged that the attacks on the recent processions held to mark Hindu festivals of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti were “politically sponsored”, PTI reported.

“In Maharashtra too, a Hindu Owaisi made all efforts to spoil the peace on Hanuman Jayanti,” he was quoted as saying, reported PTI. “Concerted efforts were made to create disturbances in Maharashtra but people and the police are patient and strong.”

Raut was referring to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who recently sought the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

“The issue of loudspeakers atop mosques could have been discussed with the government,” he said. “But the intention was to create a law and order situation to fulfil BJP’s wish for imposing the President’s rule in the state.”