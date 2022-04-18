Nine people were arrested in connection with allegations of stone-pelting and shouting slogans during a procession taken out on the Hindu festival of Hanuman Jayanti in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Saturday night, The Indian Express reported.

A total of 13 people were booked in connection with the matter.

The alleged stone-pelting took place when the procession was passing through a Muslim-dominated area in Danda Jalalpur village under the Bhagwanpur police station area.

“[...] some elements jeopardised communal harmony there [Haridwar],” said YS Rawat, senior superintendent of police, ANI reported. “Police were deployed, brought [the] situation under control and perpetrators arrested.”

Over 60 police officers have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, Senior Superintendent of Police Yogendra Yadav told ANI. Personnel will inspect the area again, he added.

Uttarakhand | Stone-pelting incident during Hanuman Jayanti procession in a village in Bhagwanpur area, Haridwar



It occurred last evening, some elements jeopardised communal harmony there.Police was deployed, brought situation under control & perpetrators arrested: YS Rawat, SSP pic.twitter.com/DtoT5iDIUW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 17, 2022

The first information report was registered under the Indian Penal Code sections that provide punishment for rioting and promoting enmity on religious grounds.

Four persons have received minor injuries, said Karan Singh Nagnyal, Garhwal deputy inspector general of police, The Times of India reported.

Separately, more than 20 people were also arrested in connection with stone pelting and clashes that took place in Delhi during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday.