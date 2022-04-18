India on Monday reported 2,183 new coronavirus cases, taking the total infections in the country to 4,30,44,280 since the pandemic began in January 2020. The number of new cases was a jump of 89.8% from Sunday’s 1,150 infections.

This is the first time in nearly a month that the country has registered more than 2,000 positive cases within 24 hours, the Hindustan Times reported. On March 19, India had recorded 2,075 new infections.

The health ministry also reported 214 deaths on Monday, taking the country’s total toll to 5,21,965. This includes 212 backlog deaths from Kerala, NDTV reported. Of these, 62 casualties were added after court appeals and the southern state reported 150 deaths between April 13 and April 16.

Experts have, however, said that India’s real toll could be up to 40 lakh.

On Monday, India’s daily positivity rate also rose to 0.83% from Sunday’s 0.31%, data showed.

India’s active caseload stood at 11,542, comprising 0.03% of the total infections.

With 1,985 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate is currently at 98.76%.

Delhi has seen a surge in cases with the national capital registering 517 infections on Monday, reported the Hindustan Times. On Saturday, the city had recorded 461 new patients.

In the last 24 hours, 2,61,440 tests were conducted in the country, the Union health ministry stated. Over 186.54 crore people have been vaccinated in India.

