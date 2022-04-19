Delhi on Tuesday recorded 632 new coronavirus cases, a jump of 26.14% from 501 infections registered a day ago, government data showed. However, the test positivity rate dropped to 4.42% from 7.72% on Monday.

The number of tests conducted also went up to 14,299 on Tuesday from 6,492 on Monday. No new deaths were recorded, while the tally of active infections stood at 1,947. Only 80 of the 9,737 beds in coronavirus-dedicated hospitals in the city were occupied .

Active cases 1,274

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority is scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss the pandemic situation on Wednesday. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain will be among those present at the meeting.

Kejriwal and Sisodia have maintained that there is no need to panic.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation,” Kejriwal had said. “We will take all necessary steps according to the situation.”