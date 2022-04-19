The big news: AAP alleges Jahangirpuri violence accused is a BJP leader, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Adityanath said no religious procession will be held in UP without permission, and one person died in police firing on protestors in Sri Lanka.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- AAP alleges Jahangirpuri violence main accused Ansar is a BJP leader: In a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi Marlena posted photos where Ansar could purportedly be seen with BJP leaders. On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari had alleged that Ansar had links with the Aam Aadmi Party.
- No religious processions to be held without permission in Uttar Pradesh, says Adityanath: The chief minister said that organisers would have to give affidavits assuring maintenance of peace and harmony during the processions.
- One killed, 15 injured in Sri Lanka as police fire at protestors in Rambukkana town: The demonstrators had blocked a highway to agitate against the hike in fuel prices which were increased by nearly Rs 80 per litre on Monday.
- Dalit boy beaten up and forced to lick feet in Uttar Pradesh, eight arrested: The teenager and his mother registered a police complaint after a video of the assault went viral. The case was registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
- State Bank of India raises lending rates by 0.1%, EMIs to get costlier: Following the move by the country’s largest lender, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank also increased their benchmark lending rates.
- IMF lowers India’s growth forecast to 8.2% from 9% for financial year 2022-’23: Higher crude oil prices are expected to weigh on India’s private consumption and investment, the International Monetary Fund said.
- Kerala High Court rejects actor Dileep’s plea to quash FIR in conspiracy to kill officers case: The actor had claimed that the police were carrying out ‘a series of vindictive acts’ against him.
- Delhi records 26% jump in new Covid-19 cases from a day ago, but positivity rate drops: The positivity rate dropped to 4.42% from 7.72% on Monday. Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority is scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss the pandemic situation on Wednesday.
- Kerala denies Centre’s claim that it did not provide daily Covid-19 updates: The Union health ministry had written to the state claiming that it had not provided the data for five days since April 13.
- Six killed in blasts at Kabul high school: The head of a hospital nursing department said at least 14 were injured in the explosions in the Afghanistan capital.