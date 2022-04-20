The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday designated terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Sheikh Sajad and Al Badr member Arjumand Gulzar Dar as terrorists under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, PTI reported.

Once a person is declared a terrorist under the anti-terror law, it allows central bodies such as the National Investigation Agency to seize their assets.

While Dar has been involved in funding terrorist activities and other violence in the Valley, Sajad was part of the conspiracy to kill journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar in 2018, according to PTI.

Bukhari, a veteran journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir, was shot dead outside his office in Srinagar’s Press Enclave along with two of his personal security officers.

On Tuesday, the home ministry said that Sajad has been actively radicalising the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to support the Lashkar-e-Taiba and has been involved in instances of terror funding. He is also absconding in a case pertaining to the recovery of arms and ammunition, the ministry added.

On the other hand, the government said that Dar is a native of Ratnipora village in Pulwama and has been funding the activities of terror outfit Al Badr. He is currently based in Pakistan.

Dar has been found involved in cases of recovery of explosives from overground workers in Pulwama and in the grenade attack on Central Reserve Police Force personnel in November 2020 in the city.

So far, the Centre has declared six individuals as terrorists in the last two weeks.