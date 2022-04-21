Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Yousuf Kantroo was killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Thursday.

“He was involved in the recent killings of a special police officer and his brother, one soldier and one civilian in Budgam district,” Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said.

Kumar added that three Indian soldiers sustained minor injuries during the firing.

The security forces had received a tip-off about the militants in the district’s Malwah area.

The area had been cordoned off and a search operation was initiated in the early hours of Thursday, PTI reported.

In the last two weeks, the Centre has declared six individuals terrorists.

On April 14, four militants affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Shopian district.