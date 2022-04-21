The National Commission for Minorities will submit a report to the Central government on the communal violence that took place in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on April 16 and seek necessary action, chairperson Syed Shahezadi said on Thursday, reported PTI.

On Saturday, three processions were organised by the Bajrang Dal to commemorate the Hindu festival of Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri area of North West Delhi. Residents said that participants in the processions were armed with swords and tridents, while videos also showed some of them wielding guns and shouting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans.

Violence broke out as the third procession passed a mosque. The police said Hindu and Muslim groups threw stones at each other. At least 24 suspects have been arrested for the violence.

At a press conference on Thursday, Shahezadi said some members of the minorities panel had visited the violence-hit area.

If commission said it will “surely recommend action” to the Centre based on its findings, PTI reported.

When asked about the attacks on the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, she said that anyone who does something wrong, regardless of their religion, should be punished.

“People from every religion are important to maintain peace in society,” she added, PTI reported. “The country cannot develop if there is development of Hindus only or Muslims only. The country will develop only when we all stay together and work by understanding each other.”

Congress delegation reaches Jahangirpuri

Meanwhile, a Congress delegation visited Jahangirpuri on Thursday, a day after a demoltion drive was stopped in the area. While several politicians have condemned the demolition drive, only CPI(M) leaders – Brinda Karat and Hannan Mollah – seemed to be on the ground to stop it.

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party-controlled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had razed several Muslim-owned shops and properties in the area despite the Supreme Court’s stay.

Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken apologised on Twitter for not being able to reach the area when the demolition exercise was underway.

He, along with a group of 15 Congress leaders, met with families whose properties had been demolished, ANI reported.

Maken said that the party will submit a report to Congress President Sonia Gandhi after the visit.

“Police have been cooperative,” Maken added. “We have come here to tell the people that this should not be seen from the prism of religion.”

Congress leader Hari Shankar Gupta, who was also present at the site, said that the demolition drive violated the Supreme Court stay order. “In the coming days, this can set a dangerous precedent,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Twitter that “we see the rule of law break down everyday” in India.

“Soon there will be no rules and regulations,” he wrote. “Once arbitrary orders outweigh laws, we are on the road to hell.”