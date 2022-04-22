A Central Industrial Security Force officer was killed and nine others were injured after militants targeted their bus near an Army camp in Jammu on Friday, unidentified officials told PTI.

The militants fired and lobbed grenades at the bus carrying 15 personnel, killing Assistant Sub-Inspector SP Patil. The injured officials were taken to the Government Medical College hospital.

Two militants were also killed in the gunfight, PTI reported.

“Personnel retaliated gallantly and forced them [the militants] to retreat,” said the Central Industrial Security Force in a statement.

On 22.04.22 at about 0425 hrs, CISF personnel were attacked by terrorists while going for ongoing cordon and search operation @ Jammu. Personnel retaliated gallantly & forced them to retreat. 01 CISF ASI lost his life in the line of action. pic.twitter.com/RnlHO8YIMC — CISF (@CISFHQrs) April 22, 2022

The military personnel had received information about militants planning an attack during the prime minister’s visit to the Union Territory on April 24. Based on the input, a cordon and search operation was launched, said Mukesh Singh, additional director general of police.

As a precautionary measure, mobile internet services were suspended and schools were closed for the day in the vicinity.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit Pali village to address a gathering. This will be his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the Bharatiya Janata Party abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.