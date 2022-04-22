A look at the top headlines of the day:

SC pulls up Delhi Police for saying no hate speech was made at Hindu Yuva Vahini event in December: Videos from the religious conclave showed journalist Suresh Chavhanke administering an oath to the attendees to ‘die for and kill’ to make India a Hindu nation.

Umar Khalid’s speech is ‘obnoxious and unacceptable’, says Delhi HC as it hears his bail plea: The acitivist has been charged with conspiring to incite riots in Delhi in February 2020, based on a speech he had made in Amravati.

Passenger flags ‘blatantly propagandist’ newspaper distributed on train, IRCTC initiates probe: ‘The Aryavarth Express’, which carried Hindutva propaganda, was found on board the Bangalore-Chennai Shatabdi Express.

Delhi reports 1,042 new coronavirus cases – highest since February 10: The government told schools to ask students about Covid-19 symptoms daily. Meanwhile, 30 people tested positive for Covid at IIT-Madras in two days.

India, UK to seal free trade agreement by the end of the year: Boris Johnson said that Britain is working on creating an India-specific open general export licence to reduce delivery times for defence items.

Gujarat Congress chief Hardik Patel praises BJP’s ‘terrific decision-taking’ leadership: He also described himself as a ‘proud Hindu’.

BJP members extorting money from citizens by threatening to run bulldozers over homes, alleges AAP: The allegations came two days after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation razed Muslim-owned shops and properties in the city’s Jahangirpuri area.

Lalu Prasad Yadav gets bail in Doranda treasury case: The former Bihar chief minister will be released after he deposits Rs 1 lakh as a surety amount and Rs 10 lakh as a fine, his lawyer said.

Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case: He is being investigated in a matter involving fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Mass burial site found near Mariupol city in Ukraine, claims satellite firm: The city has been the site of conflict between Ukraine and Russia for several weeks.

