A Delhi court on Saturday extended the police custody of five persons, accused in Jahangirpuri violence, by eight days, PTI reported.

The five persons – Ansar, Sonu alias Imam Sheikh, Salim, Ahir and Dilshad – have been charged under the stringent National Security Act. It allows the police to detain a person for 12 months without trial.

The police have alleged that Ansar is the main conspirator behind the violence. Sonu was reportedly seen opening fire in a video of the Jahangirpuri clashes.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel said that the accused persons should be produced before the court on May 1 through video conferencing. He also issued non-bailable warrants against other accused persons Sanwar Kalia, Saddam Khan, Anwar, Chand and Salman. This was after the police told the court that they were absconding.

During the hearing, the police told the court that they needed to interrogate the accused persons thoroughly, according to PTI. The police also said that they needed to find out the source of the alleged illegal weapons that were used during the violence.

Jahangirpuri violence

On April 16, the Bajrang Dal had organised three processions in North West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Hanuman Jayanti. Residents said that participants in the processions were armed with swords and tridents, while videos also showed some of them wielding guns and shouting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”.

Violence broke out as the third procession passed a mosque. The police said Hindu and Muslim groups threw stones at each other. Eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

At least 24 suspects have been arrested for the violence.

The first information report filed in the matter stated that the procession was being held in a “peaceful manner” until it reached the mosque when “one Ansar along with 4-5 people started quarreling”.

“That led to commotion with people from both sides pelting stones at each other,” it noted.

While the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that Ansar is a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, the saffron party has claimed that he was affiliated to Arvind Kejriwal-led party.