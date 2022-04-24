Three militants, including a deputy commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, the police said.

The deputy commander was identified as Arif Hazar. He was involved in the killing of Inspector Parvez, Sub Inspector Arshid and a mobile shop owner in Srinagar, the police said. The identities of the other two militants are being ascertained.

A police official told PTI that the gunfight broke out in the Pahoo area of Pulwama in south Kashmir after security forces launched a search operation upon receiving information about the presence of militants. The militants fired at the security forces, which led to the gunfight, he added.

Two militants were also killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kulgam district on Saturday. The militants were associated with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar had said.