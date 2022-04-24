Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, the police said.

The militants were associated with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad, said Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar. “Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including two AK rifles, 7 AK magazines, 9 grenades etc were recovered from their possession,” Kumar said. “Search still going on.”

A police spokesperson said that the operation was launched based on information regarding the presence of terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam, Hindustan Times reported.

“The encounter will be resumed in the first light tomorrow [Sunday] morning,” the spokesperson said. “Further information will be shared accordingly.”

The incident comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Union Territory. The prime minister is scheduled to visit Jammu’s Palli on Sunday to address panchayats across the country on ‘Panchayati Raj Diwas’.

This is his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the Bharatiya Janata Party abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

The Kulgam attack took place after two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants on April 22 were killed in a gunfight after they had targeted a bus carrying Central Industrial Security Force offices in Jammu. An officer was killed and nine others were injured in the incident.

Two people have been arrested for allegedly transporting the militants, according to police. Driver Bilal Ahmad Wagay and his helper Ishfaq Chopan were nabbed from Anantnag district of south Kashmir, PTI reported on Sunday.

On April 21, Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Yousuf Kantroo was killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Baramulla district.