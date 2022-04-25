India’s Covid-19 cases have nearly doubled in a week, as at least 12 states reported a surge in their numbers on Sunday.

In the week of April 18 to April 24, India reported 15,700 fresh Covid cases, an increase of 95% in comparison to last week, when 8,050 new cases were reported, according to The Times of India.

India reported 2,541 fresh Covid cases on Monday, slightly less than Sunday when 2,593 cases were recorded. The country recorded 30 fatalities on Monday. The total number of active cases now stands at 16,522. The daily positivity case is at 0.84%, and the weekly positivity rate is 98.75%, PTI reported.

Cases have been steadily increasing in the last two weeks, with Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh accounting for the most cases. Delhi recorded 6,326 cases in a week, Haryana logged 2,296 cases and Uttar Pradesh had 1,278 cases in a week, The Times of India reported.

Delhi has seen over 6,300 cases over the last week, with samples showing that the Omicron variant is driving the surge in the national capital, India Today reported.

Maharashtra showed a 48% increase in cases, whereas Karnataka and West Bengal registered a spike of 71% and 66% respectively, The Times of India reported. Tamil Nadu recorded a 62% rise, whereas Rajasthan clocked a 57% increase from the previous week.

As Covid cases rise in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with chief ministers via video conferencing on Wednesday at 12 pm to assess the situation, ANI reported.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation at the meeting about the increase in cases, according to The Times of India.

The prime minister, on Sunday, during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, warned citizens to stay alert and follow Covid protocols like wearing masks and washing hands ahead of the festivals in the country, News18 reported.

India, so far, has administered over 192.74 crore Covid-19 vaccinations since the drive first started on January 16, 2021. The Centre will be accelerating the vaccination drive in light of the surge in cases.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will chair a meeting on Monday at 12.30 pm to review the state’s preparedness in light of the rising Covid-19 cases, ANI reported. The ministers of his cabinet and technical advisory committee are expected to attend. Karnataka on Sunday reported 60 new Covid-19 cases, with a 0.72% positivity rate. The state has 1,676 active cases.

Several states had announced that wearing masks were no longer necessary after the Union home ministry had decided to end all Covid-19 containment measures from March 31. However, as cases began increasing, several of these states re-imposed the mask mandate. Delhi made wearing masks compulsory on April 20, and Punjab followed suit the next day.

On April 18, Uttar Pradesh made face covers mandatory in Lucknow and six districts that are part of the National Capital Territory. On the same day, Haryana also said wearing masks was compulsory in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar districts, all of which border Delhi.

On April 20, the Union government had advised Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Delhi to take preventive action to control the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The union health secretary had advised residents of these states to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and wear masks in crowded areas.

The Union health secretary had also told Delhi and the other states to follow a risk assessment-based approach while deciding to open economic and social activities.