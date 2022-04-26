One dead, two injured as fire breaks out in Gurugram dumping ground
Thirty-five fire tenders reached the spot after the flames erupted in Sector 6 locality of Manesar town and quickly spread to a large area.
One person died and two others were injured after a massive fire broke out in a waste dumping ground in Manesar town of Haryana’s Gurugram district on Monday night, ANI reported, citing a fire department official.
Thirty-five fire tenders reached the spot after the flames erupted in Sector 6 locality of Manesar and quickly spread to a large area, the Hindustan Times reported.
Fire department official Ramesh told ANI that 90% of the fire had been doused and the flames were under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
(More details are awaited)