The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the police to remove loudspeakers from religious places that do not comply with Chief Minister Adityanath’s recent directive that the sound from them should not spill beyond the boundaries of the premises, reported PTI reported on Monday.

Adityanath had issued this directive on April 18 and had also said that no new microphones could be installed.

The decision had come in view of Eid, Akshaya Tritiya and many other festivals falling in May.

On Monday, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that so far 125 loudspeakers have been removed in the state and around 17,000 citizens have agreed to reduce the volume of such devices.

“The order to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state was issued on Saturday,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told PTI. “A compliance report [from the districts] in this regard has been sought by April 30.”

Awasthi said that the police have been directed to hold conversations with religious leaders. He added that they have been told to ensure that the loudspeakers that violate the government’s order are removed in coordination with the religious leaders.

In its April 18 directive, Adityanath had also said that no religious processions will be allowed in the state without permission. The order came in the backdrop of violence during Ram Navami processions in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, West Bengal and Goa.

On April 16, communal clashes had also broken out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.