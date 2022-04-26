At least four persons, including three Chinese nationals, were killed in a suicide bombing inside the Pakistan’s University of Karachi on Tuesday, Dawn reported.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack which took place around 2.30 pm. The group opposes Chinese investment in Pakistan, especially in the Balochistan region, according to PTI.

The blast occurred outside the university’s Confucius Institute, a non-profit centre built by China to teach the Chinese language to locals.

The deceased were identified as Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sa and their Pakistani driver Khalid, The Express Tribune reported. Two persons – Wang Yuqing and Hamid – were injured in the incident.

The blast was carried out by a burqa-clad woman, said Karachi Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon.

“We are investigating the incident by collecting evidence,” Memon said, according to The Express Tribune. “But it seems that the Chinese teachers were the actual target of the explosion.”

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the blast and said that terrorists are the enemies of the nation, PTI reported, citing a release from his office.

“He [Sharif] vowed to eliminate the remainder of terrorists through collective efforts and unity,” the release said. “He directed for the provision of the best medical facilities to the injured.”

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party chief Imran Khan also condemned the attack.

Strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting Chinese teachers of Karachi University. This is yet another attack with a specific agenda of trying to undermine Pak-China strategic r'ship. We must ensure defeat of this foreign-backed agenda of our enemies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 26, 2022

“This is yet another attack with a specific agenda of trying to undermine Pakistan-China strategic relationship,” Khan said. “We must ensure defeat of this foreign-backed agenda of our enemies.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Baloch Liberation Army said that the attack was carried by Shari Baloch and credited her as the first suicide bomber of the group.

“The attack marks a new chapter in the history of Baloch resistance,” the spokeperson said, according to PTI.